DELSU Lecturer Escapes From Kidnappers’ Den
LAGOS FEBRUARY 6TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A lecturer who works at Delta State University DELSU, Abraka, has regained freedom from his captors after he was kidnapped by gunmen along with the son of his colleague.
According to reports, Dr. Anyanwu and son of one Professor Augustine Nwachukwu were kidnapped on Saturday night by gunmen at his residence in Obiaruku near Abraka, Delta State.
It was learnt that the kidnapped Senior lecturer was forced into his Toyota Camry and taken away to an unknown destination.
The kidnappers had ealier demanded for N20m as ransom.
The lecturer who has since reunited with his family – was welcomed very warmly on arrival at his residence.