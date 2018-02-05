Corpse Of Missing Ozoro Poly Female Student Found With Vital Organs Removed

Share This























LAGOS FEBRUARY 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-An ND 1 student of the Delta state Polytechnic Ozoro, Delta State, has been found dead, days after going missing.

.According to reports, the Science and Laboratory Technology, SLT, identified as Happiness, celebrated her birthday on January 24, 2018, and later left her hostel to visit a friend at Oleh in Isoko south LGA of the state.

. However, after a couple of days, her friends became worried and tried calling her, but all efforts to reach her proved abortive. Her body was later discovered in a bush at Owhelogbo, with her vital organs missing.