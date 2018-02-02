Urhobo Monarch Honours Ganiga, Urges Others To Emulate His Good Gesture(PHOTOS)

Share This





















In recognition of the aforementioned achievements, Erhiekevwe conferred the Chieftaincy title of Emuesiri of Idjerhe Kingdom on Ganiga making it his fifth chieftaincy titles honour.Before this conferment, Ganiga held the title of the Erhuvwu R’ Orho of Oghara Kingdom, the Eterhe R’ Ame of Agharha Otor Kingdom, the Ughegbe R’ Ovie of Ughelli Kingdom and the Obakore of Agbon Kingdom.Speaking at the conferment ceremony, HRM Erhiekevwe 1, JP, Ovie of Idjerhe Kingdom commended Olorogun Ganiga for his contributions towards the progress and advancement of the Uthobo nation. He called on others to emulate the good gestures of Ganiga.

In response, Ganiga expressed his appreciation to God and Ovie, HRM Erhiekevwe 1, JP for finding him worthy for the title.

He promised that the new title will spur him to do more for Urhobo nation and humanity.