Four Hospitalized, One Dead As Lassa Fever Spreads In Delta State

LAGOS FEBRUARY 2ND (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State has recorded a fresh outbreak of Lassa Fever with four persons said to be hospitalized and one confirmed dead.

According to a source, at the State Ministry of Health, Asaba, two out of the five confirmed cases of Lassa Fever disease were brought to the Federal Medical Center, Asaba for medical attention where one died while three are currently receiving treatment in a government hospital outside the state capital.

It was gathered that the disease which re-emerged last two weeks in the state has thrown several hospitals and a general public into a panic.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner for Health, Nicholas Azinge who confirmed the fresh outbreak of the disease said so far the state has only recorded two cases of the Lassa Fever, assuring Deltans that the relevant authorities are on top of the situation as there is no need for residents to be alarmed since the state was able to effectively handle the disease the last time it emerged.

“So far two confirmed cases of Lassa Fever disease has been recorded in the State which was brought to the Federal Medical Center, Asaba for medical attention. The first case brought to the FMC, Asaba was that of a 43-year-old male resident in the state who was successfully treated and later referred to Irrua Specialist Hospital, Edo State and is responding to treatment,” Mr. Azinge disclosed.

The health commissioner, said the family members of the man and the ambulance driver who conveyed him to the hospital are being closely watched while tracing others in contact with him are on-going, adding that he was in contact with his Anambra State Commissioner for Health counterpart regarding the second case which was brought in from Anambra.

The commissioner said the corpse will be handed over to his colleague so that proper burial arrangement is carried out so as not to expose more persons to the disease, saying all the Primary Health Care centres in Delta State have been activated, sensitization activities geared up and advised residents to report any case of malaria and typhoid fever cases that are not responding to treatment to the nearest medical facility as early report of cases will save lives.

Mr. Azinge, on behalf of the state government, has donated personal protective items to the Management of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Asaba as part of its collaborative efforts to address the spread of the disease and effectively curtail the spread.