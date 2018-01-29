Delta: 10-Year-Old School Boy Commits Suicide In Urhobo Community

Share This























LAGOS JANUARY 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Emmanuel Raphael a 10-year-old boy in Ujevbu, Udu council area of Delta State, was found hanging on Friday, after returning from school with his younger sister.

The circumstances surrounding his death are suspicious and no one knows for sure if this was a suicide or otherwise.

The boy had apparently attempted to commit suicide in the past. Emmanuel stayed with his stepmother a money lender and his father Mr Raphael.

A source narrated how Emmanuel tried to kill himself.

“Emmanuel woke up from sleep and was laughing suddenly he went inside to get a wrapper, he tied it to the iron bar, while standing on a chair. He swirled the cloth round his neck and then kicked the chair away from under his feet.

The little girl made efforts to save him by trying to untie the wrapper while holding him up, but she was overwhelmed, that was when she shouted for help until neighbours rushed in.”

Attempts at resuscitating the boy were unsuccessful and he died on the way to the hospital.

Andrew Aniamaka, the State Police Public Relations officer said he was not informed about the incident.