Delta Assembly 2019 : Innocent Iyede, A Blessing To Ughelli Residents

On the other hand, if winning elections are based on passion to curb hunger, thirst and practical demonstration of love for development, love for others and doing good with one’s hard earn resources, Innocent Iyede simply has no rival within and outside as his humanitarian lifestyle spells doom for all his rivals’ desperation.Perhaps, a man’s hunger and thirst for making a difference or adding value to the lives of people, is not largely measured on the basis of his privileges and access to power, control, possession or linkage to governmental finance base, but his actions with the little he has.The later is typical of Innocent Iyede being a fanatic of the dictum, “it pays to be good”.Before stepping into the Ughelli North constituency I 2019 house of Assembly contestation upon plea by the people, a careful analysis of his lifestyle, evidently shows that, doing good and being good are natural qualities that have kept him on constant check in his inter relationship which internally propels him to ensuring that smiles are put in the faces and hearts of those around as well as those who come in contact with him. This no doubt, earned him respect and love of the people as a man after their heart.Beside his push by the people to join the 2019 Ughelli North constituency I house of Assembly contest, the name Innocent Iyede rings bell in the light of well doing, hence, to very many, “Innocent Iyede” is synonymous with kindness, humility and good doing.To others, he is a symbol of love, affection and kindness. From the growing mass support he enjoys from the day of his call by his people, his acceptance and up till now, its a conviction that, no man forces himself to be loved or wins his way into the hearts of men.Following his unconditional free -handedness, cheerful giving, care and concern for development dating to his days of little beginning until now, widows, the aged and Christians across the constituency have in addition, nourished his house of assembly quest with praise and prayers to succeed and to expand his scope of love through effective and purposeful representation.They described Innocent Iyede as a blessing and gift to them and the best choice of representative for the constituency at a time like this.Expressing pleasure at his distribution of 750 bags of rice, groundnut oil, 2,120 broilers and 12 rams as Christmas gift to leaders and people of the constituency across party lines, described the gesture as a welcome development which shows that, when elected on the platform of PDP, he will not only represent his party’s interest and members as it is in the practice of many politicians, but will represent every constituents as he has demonstrated, a gesture they noted, distinguished him once again in this season of celebration.In a statement issued on behalf of the people of the constituency, the people thanked Innocent Iyede for always being there for them as one illustrious son that is so concerned about their welfare and enjoined everyone to see the actualization of his house of assembly aspiration as a journey to purposeful representation.Innocent Iyede’s Campaign Organization.