Man Retrieves Car Sown As Seed By Wife From Sapele Pastor

LAGOS JANUARY 28TH (NEWSRANGERS)-An Indian-based Nigerian man identified as Blessing, has succeeded in retrieving the car his wife, Oghenevwede, gave to a pastor in Sapele, Delta State.

According to reports, Oghenevwede had given out the car to a pastor from Enugu State, without her husband’s consent.

Upon hearing the report of the tension the move was causing in the family, another pastor identified as Michael, stepped in to help retrieve the car.

The car was eventually handed over to Oghenevwede, yesterday.