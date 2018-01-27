Igbinedion University, Westminster College Collaborate On Students Admission

Share This





















In order to achieve their objectives, representatives of Igbinedion University lead by Dr Asibor Raphael met with the management team of the College lead by Managing Director of Westminster College, Chief Johnson Barovbe to guide them and proffer suggestions on reasons why students of Westminster College should attend Igbinedion University.Expressing the University desire for Westminster College, Mr. Asibor Raphael who lead Igbinedion University delegation to the school said they chose Westminster College because the school is one of the best private secondary school in Lagos State.He said they need students from Westminster College, Lagos because they have very sound education background .Hear him, “We need such students to continue in Igbinedion University. We do not want them to gain admission to half backed higher institutions.“We want them to come and learn in a conducive environment in Igbinedion University. We are to guide them and suggest to them the reasons why they should attend Igbinedion University. “Asibor stated that the students would benefits a lot by studying in Igbinedion University.“We have twenty four hours electricity supply and our lecturers are all sound and well trained. There is no obstruction in the years stipulated for a particular course.“Somebody reading Medicines will become full qualified medical doctor within the stipulated period of schooling. Somebody reading law will become one of the best lawyers in the country because they will be well trained,” Asibor explained.Speaking in the same vein, Managing Director of Westminster College, Lagos, Chief Johnson Barovbe said they are collaborating with Igbinedion University on admission oftheir graduating students because they produced some of the best brains in the country.According to him, “Of recent, people are not too familiar with the course Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo State is offering. We have seen that their products are highly rated in the market. Some of their students top the class in law school. When you see something good you have to embrace it. That is why we have decided to work in collaboration with them.“We are not looking for benefit from them. The benefit we want is for our children to be there and graduate within the stipulated period of their course and with flying grades. Beside, the tuition fees are affordable. Already we have five children in Igbinedon University. Two reading Medicine, two reading law and another Mass Communication.”