70 Years Birthday: Church Members Present N50m SUV To Warri Bishop, Miyerijesu

In what was termed as a double celebration, Saint Dikeji Daniel Miyerijesu celebrated both his birthday and celebrated 50 years of doing God’s work described as his divine promotion. Obviously adored and loved by his followers, a huge crowd gathered to celebrate their father in the Lord.With food, drinks and music everywhere, it was indeed a jolly moment for the members of God’s Grace Ministries worldwide which is situated in Warri, Delta State.Many people turned up bringing gifts of their own and among the gifts was a Lexus LX 570 2018 Model which some members of his church contributed in getting for him.The good news of the gift which is worth over N50m was shared on his official Facebook page. It read: “THE GIFT (LEXUS LX 570 2018 MODEL) PRESENTED TO THE BISHOP OF THE WHOLE WORLD BY HIS CHILDREN IN THE LORD (G.G.M. INC. WORLD WIDE) DURING HIS HAPPY DOUBLE BIRTHDAY CELEBRATIONS.”