#NigerDelta: Buhari Kicks Out Amnesty Boss, Paul Boroh
LAGOS JANUARY 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked the Special Adviser on Niger Delta and head of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, retired Brigadier-General Paul Boroh.
Our informant gathered authoritatively from presidential sources that the president ordered Boroh’s removal and replacement because he lost confidence in his ability to effectively manage the programme designed to keep militancy and agitations in the oil rich Niger Delta in check.
The source said, “A formal announcement would be made anytime from now.”
The Niger Delta Avengers, a militant group had last week threatened to resume massive bombing of oil installations in the region.