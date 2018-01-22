Woman Conspires With Apprentice Boy Friend To Kill Her Husband (PHOTOS)

Share This























LAGOS JANUARY 22ND (URHOBOTODAY)-A Nigerian man identified as Ugochukwu Okeke AKA Alino, has been killed by wife, Chinenye Adaeze Okeke, and her apprentice boyfriend in Yaunde, Cameroon.

Alino met his untimely death during an argument with his wife over her

sexual affairs with one of his apprentices under his roof. Late Alino hailed from Ndimgbu while the wife is from Mbanagu both in Anambra State.



According to reports, the Chinenye and the said boyfriend joined hands to beat Alino to death. They then wrapped his body and put it in a car trunk for disposal, but luck ran against them and they were apprehended.

Alino was the only son of his mother popularly known as madam holy holy. The suspects are now cooling their feet in a police station in Yaunde. The couple had 5 children together.



On Saturday, Nnewi Youth in their numbers stormed the home of the wife in Mabanagu, to burn down her father’s house. The angry youths ransacked the house and took the pictures of Chinenye and mourn her alive around the town.