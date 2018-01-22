Man Cuts Off Wife’s Hand For Overstaying At Funeral

Share This























LAGOS JANUARY 22ND (URHOBOTODAY)-A Kenyan man allegedly chopped off his wife’s hand after a standoff over a funeral function at Tarang’anya village in Kuria West sub-county.

.Maria Rioba Musa, 50, a mother of nine is now calling for justice after her husband Musa Matiko Gisiri allegedly attacked her using a panga on Thursday night.

.“I left for a funeral on Monday at one of our in laws homestead, we thought the burial was to take place on that day but it delayed until Wednesday which caused of the problem,” Maria said.

.“When I came back home on Thursday I prepared supper when my husband came back home and started attacking me,” she said.

.She said he chopped off her left hand but attempts to cut off her right hand failed as the panga did not slice through the middle of her palm. Doctors at the hospital are trying to save her right hand.

Her husband also cut her on her fore head and hurled a spear through her stomach. Rioba said her husband, his brother and other family members left her bleeding in the homestead and it was only her relatives in the same village who rushed to the home and took her to hospital.

.Her daughter, Catherine Musa, a first year student at Msomi TTC said her mother has been the sole bread winner for her eight other siblings, including five who are in high school and colleges.

“My mother had to remain at the funeral until burial because it is our custom, we are now facing a bleak future as she was our main breadwinner,” Catherine said.

: KNA