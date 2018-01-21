Urhobo Social Club Solicits For Urhobo Unity, Demands Credible Election

Share This





















The group equally emphasized the need for a credible electoral system to be enthroned in Delta State in particular and Nigeria in general as an important step towards the emergence of credible and effective leadership in the polity.In attempts to achieve its desires goal, members of the club did a New Year thanks giving service at St Agnes Catholic Church, Maryland, Lagos followed with a grand reception in which members, their families and guest were treated to merriment and entertainment to Urhobo cultural activities.Addressing the audience, President of Urhobo Social Club Lagos, Prince Austine Enajemo-Isire who thanked God for enabling them to see the New Year enjoined Urhobos to form a formidable frontiers in building a united Urhobo nation of their dreams and bequeath good legacy to their children.Urging Urhobos to forget their past and surge in unison in building a united Urhobo nation, Enajemo-Isire appealed to Urhobo sons and daughters irrespective of differences in political affiliations to make the interest of the Urhobos upper most in all their dealing.“God did not make mistake that we are Urhobos first and foremost before or different political beliefs. A situation where brothers are killing themselves in the name of politics should stop. Nothing we brought to this earth and certainly nothing we will take out.“According to the Holy Book in Philippians 3;13 ‘Lets forget our past mistakes and grievances to enable us deal with matters of today and tomorrow for a better nation. We cannot continue in sin and expect grace to abound’, ” he stated.On the political scene, Enajemo Isire emphasized the need for a credible electoral system to be enthroned in Delta State in particular and Nigeria in general as an important steps towads the emergence of good leaders to occupy positions of authority.Hear him, “This is the only way progress and development can take place in Delta State and Nigeria. The current system of election that is marred with irregularities at every election from local, state to federal level in the country will continue to drag us backwards and this must stop.”Speaking in the same vein, Chairman Board of Trustees (BOT) of Urhobo Social Club Lagos, Chief Johnson Barovbe advised Urhobos both at home and diaspora to be united and show love among themselves, adding that they cannot achieve anything among themselves if they are not united.“In fact, the problem we have in Urhobo today is political problem which has led to many factions. We want to see that brothers did not consume brother because of politics. Politics has polarized Urhobo nation and created dichotomy among the people. If we are not careful things will fall apart. Therefore, we are declaring 2018 as the year of unity in urhoboland and we will work towards it,” Barovbe who is the owner of Westminster College, Ikoun, Lagos vowed.