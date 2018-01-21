2019: Millions Of Oshiomole Cannot Sack Okowa-Onuesoke

Share This





















Onuesoke who made the statement in Warri, Delta State while reacting to Oshiomole’s statement of sacking Okowa in 2019 and installing an All Progressive Congress (APC) governor in Delta State, said the former Edo State governor is making such sweeping statement because he is ignorant of the strength of the political structure of PDP and loyalists in Delta state.The former Delta State PDP Governorship aspirant argued that PDP landslide victory in the just concluded Delta State local government election by sweeping all the seats is a warning signal to Oshiomole and his cohorts that APC will never win Delta State governorship election in one million years to come“If you want to know who will win the 2019 Governorship election in Delta state, check the just concluded local government election result. PDP may not be good as being painted by APC, but APC need to justify why they should be given opportunity in Delta State by delivery their campaign promises at the federal level.“See Oshomole who said Nigeria does not need to be restructured. Same Oshiomole who have been quiet since all the nonsense going on in Buhari’s administration started. He was the first to criticize and organize rally to match against subsidy removal by former President Goodluck Jonathan, but did nothing to Buhari when he removed fuel subsidy and astronomically increased fuel pump price immediately he came to power,” he stated.According to Onuesoke, it is mischievous on the part of Oshiomole not to acknowledging the giant strides recorded by Okowa since he resumed office two years ago, noting that the Governor has judiciously used the resources available to the State in reaching out to the citizens with development strides.Hear him, “The Emergence of Senator Ifeanyi Okowa as Governor has brought about high level of transformations in the past two years, under the SMART AGENDA encapsulated in the acronym SMART which means; Strategic Wealth creation projects and provision of jobs for all Deltans; Meaningful peace building platforms aimed at political and social harmony; Agricultural reforms and accelerated industrialization; Relevant Health and Education policies; Transformed environment through urban renewal. The Okowa administration has provided conducive environment hinged on good governance as the panacea to ensure investors confidence in the state.”Speaking on road projects, Onuesoke said, Okowa has completed 55 standard road projects over 90 roads embarked upon by his administration.“Gov Okowa has done a lot in delighting the people of Delta State in their quest for quality roads which no doubt is one of the dividends of democracy. As at today, Gov Okowa has embarked on total of 697.36 km roads and 300km of drains both at the Urban and rural areas, from this figure, 276.63 km roads are in the rural areas. The completion of these roads is coming due to the prudent management of resources, the roads projects include critical inter and intra-city road projects, including concrete-lined drains,” he said.