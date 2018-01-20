Ighoyota Amouri Appointed Political Adviser To PDP National Chairman

Share This





















In a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the appointment takes effect from January 2018.Senator Amori, who represented Delta Central in the Senate had served as Political Adviser two past governors of Delta State as well as Special Adviser on Reconciliation and Conflict Management to two past National Chairmen of the PDP, the latest being the immediate past National Chairman, Senator Ahmed Makarfi.He has over the years distinguished himself as a patriot and statesman who is fervently committed to the stability of not only the PDP but also the nation at large.He is therefore expected to bring to bear his wealth of experience and goodwill in building a a strong front for the task aheadstrong front for the task ahead.