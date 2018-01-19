1 2 3 4 5
Pa Eyere Onojeruo Goes Home @ 90


Chief Michael Eyere Onojeruo, the Ette 1 of Idjerhe Kingdom, Ethiope-West LGA, Delta State who died at the age of ninety will be laid to rest this month.
Statement signed by Robert Onojeruo on behalf of the family made available to Urhobtoday.com disclosed that they, the family of Onojeruo of Boboroku, Idjerhe, Ethiope-West local government area of Delta State cordially invite the public to the burial ceremony of their beloved father, grandfather and great grandfather, Chief Michael Eyere Onojeruo A.K.A. Ette 1 of Idjerhe Kingdom.
According to the statement, “ Pa Eyere’s body will depart Mosogar Mortuary in a motorcade to his compound at Boboroku on Saturday January 27, 2018 where it will lay -in -state at 10.00 am. Entertainment of guest will follow at Oyovwe Primary School, Boboroku .”

