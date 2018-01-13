UPU Leader In Bayelsa Lament Non-Appointment Of Urhobo Indigenes In Dickson Govt.

Share This





















By Amos OkiomaAkpaka made the statement when Udu Clan in Udu Local Government Area of Delta state under the aegis of Emo- Udu in Bayelsa state recently inaugurated a new Executive Council to pilot the affairs of the Association for the next four years and consequently launched its 2018 Almanac.Thus, while pledging their loyalty to the state government, he averred that despite their numerical strength and peaceful disposition to their host communities and Bayelsa state government, the Restoration Government of Governor Seriake Dickson has not considered them for appointments, rather other non indigenous groups from far North, West , East were always given appointments.“During elections we always cast our votes in Bayelsa state. We wonder some ethnic groups whose state governments usually sent in buses to convey its people to vote at home, but when it comes to appointments they were always given priority”The newly elected executive member of Emo- Udu in Bayelsa state who were sworn in by Akpaka were Olorogun Gabriel Ephrorhire – President, Johnbull Keleye- Vice President, Shadrack Oyibode – General Secretary, Kpejovo Michael – Financial Secretary, James Vwotu -Public Relations Officer, Samson Onobode -Speaker, Esther Igholaja – Vice Chairlady ,Goru Lucky – Welfare Officer , Julie Warri – Assistant Welfare Officer, Francis Opuba – Treasurer and Margaret Kpumere – Chairlady.In an interview, the President of Ukoko Emo – Udu, Bayelsa state Chapter , Olorogun Gabriel Ephrorhire who is also the Vice President of Urhobo Progress Union, Bayelsa state Chapter said the Association was formed to forster unity , love, cooperation and progresses of its members residing in all the eight local government areas of Bayelsa.He posited that the association has been of assistance to members whenever they are in various needs.“It was formed in 2001 with over 4000 members. Though being the first time to launch an almanac, but stressed optimism that after its launch more awareness would have been created that would go along way to attract more members,” he stated.According to him the Association is made up of the 32 communities that were given birth to by the six children of Udu, stressing that the Udu community in Bayelsa state constitute one of the largest non indigenous groups whose members have been engaged in trading and other forms of businesses before the creation of Bayelsa state and more and more of them have been coming to the state to reside and eke out their living.