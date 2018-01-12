Protesting Workers Finally Shut Down DESOPADEC, Management Meetings Relocated To Lagos (PHOTO)

Share This























LAGOS JANUARY 12TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The unabated protest organized by junior staff of Delta State Oil Producing Area Commission (DESOPADEC) has finally led to the temporary suspension of activities in the Agency.

The immediate shut down of the Agency is as a result of Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of DESOPADEC, Olorogun Williams Makinde issuance of a memo directing the temporary shut down of the Agency.

The memo stated assuch, “following the illegal declaration of strike and violent behaviour of junior staff, the commission is hereby close till further notice.”

Our source who did no want his names on print revealed that the management of the commission has relocated its meetings to Lagos with intent to disperse the protesting workers who have crippled activities at the oil commission for four days running.



The management of oil commission had alleged that the protesters who are mainly junior staff went violent but the worker union led by John Osah insisted that the policemen deployed to commission caused the chaotic situation when they shoot and teargassed the staff just to disperse the peaceful protesters.The protesters had pointed accusing fingers at Ogieh and Makinde as the arrowhead of the maladministration which the current board have been accused of.It would be recalled that the protest which started on Tuesday turned bloody when a police security chief at the commission, ASP Lucas Medudu allegedly gave order to his colleagues to shoot and teargas the protesters at the Commission’s headquarters in Warri.In the ensuing commotion, a police officer whose identified remain uncleared deployed to commission was shot on his leg at closed range by his own colleagues and rushed to Warri Central Hospital from where he was later transferred to Delta state University Teaching Hospital, Oghara, Delta state where he is said to be battling with the leg injury.The protesters had also accused the commission’s management of failure to approve 13 months allowances and other benefits due to them since 2010.The protesting workers despite the close down have continued their protest at the commission’s headquarters along ever busy Warri/Sapele road in Warri, commercial nerve center of Delta state.