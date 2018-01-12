Arrested Notorious N’Delta Militant Kingpin, Karowei Dies In JTF Custody

Share This























LAGOS JANUARY 12TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Arrested notorious Niger Delta militant Peregbakumo Oyawerikumo, alias Karowei who was arrested on Thursdaywas alleged to have died in the custody of Joint Military Task Force (JTF).

Urhobotoday learnt that Karowei died on Thursday night in a controversial manner after his reported surrender and subsequent arrest at Ogbobagbene community, country home of former minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Elder Goddey Orubebe in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta state.

Karowei alleged criminal activities on the Bayelsa and Delta waterways came to the open when he reportedly beheaded a military personnel and made caricature of the ugly incident by sticking the head and dancing it around Toru-Ndoro community, Ekeremor local government area of Bayelsa state.

Giving a graphic details of what led to his death, Coordinator Joint Media Campaign Centre of the JTF, Major Ibrahim Abdullahi said remnants of Karowei who was in JTF custody ambushed troops when the kingpin was being led to his camp to recover his arms and ammunitions.

The JTF spokesman disclosed that in a ensuing confrontation, Karowei alongside several of his lieutenants were killed due to superior firepower, resilience and gallantry of troops.

“After his arrest, Mr Karowei confessed to several criminal acts and led troops to his camp to recover the cache of arms and ammunitions in his possession as well as to persuade other members of his gang to surrender.

“However in a twist of events, Karowei’s recalcitrant group laid an ambush and attacked Task Force troops in a gun battle at his camp deep in the forest.

“This was in a bid to rescue Karowei from own troops. The superior firepower, resilience and gallantry of own troops countered this snap attack which resulted in the death of several of Karowei’s henchmen and the king pin, Karowei who tried to flee to rejoin his cohorts”, the JTF spokesman disclosed.

Speaking on what led to the operation to arrest the militant leader, Abdullahi said that in line with the Joint Task Force (JTF) OPERATION DELTA SAFE (OPDS) mandate to protect critical Oil and gas facilities in the Niger Delta region, a deliberate operation code named Op “EMBER SAFE” was conducted by the Force.

According to him, the operation was aimed at tackling the security challenges posed to safety of lives and critical oil and gas facilities in the region.

“Consequently, a 7 day clearance operation was initiated by the Comd JTF Rear Admiral Apochi Suleiman to sanitize the region of militants, cultists, sea robbers, kidnappers and other criminals, he added.

Continuing, Abdullahi said during the operation, precisely on Thursday 11 January 2018, a notorious militant leader Peregbakumo Oyawerikumo also known as ‘Karowei’ and his criminal gang were arrested.

He recalled that Mr Karowei and his criminal gang abducted four (4) British Missionaries on 13th October 2017 in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State which led to the unfortunate death of one of the Britons, Late Mr Ian Squire.

Karowei and his gang were also responsible for several abductions/kidnappings, robberies and raping of innocent women in the region including unprovoked attacks on military locations in Delta and Bayelsa States, the spokesman said.

He also confirmed that on 7th January 2018, Karowei and his gang attacked own troops at Bolu Ndoro forest which led to the death of four (4) Military OPDS personnel.

Meanwhile, the Commander, Joint Task Force, OPERATION DELTA SAFE, Rear Admiral Apochi Suleiman has thanked the locals within communities in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State and Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa State for the support given in “finally uprooting this notorious criminal, who in conjunction with his gang have constituted serious security menace around the general area.

The Commander Joint Task Force also wishes to seek additional selfless support from law abiding citizens to uproot all criminals causing mayhem within the Niger Delta.

He urges all to go about their legitimate businesses as the waterways are now safe and secure.

Furthermore he assures the local communities of the Task Force’s commitments to stem all criminalities in the Niger Delta in line with the mandate of the Chief of Defence Staff as well as strategic expectations of the Joint Task Force.