Lagos Police Arrest Two Fleeing Kidnappers With Victim

Share This























LAGOS JANUARY 12TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Two notorious kidnappers – Igwe Sunday, 28; and Chukwuemeka Bright, 21 – who were fleeing with their victim, were on Wednesday arrested by the police in Lagos.

They were arrested with their victim, Mildred Mbajiorgu, at about 9:43pm at Elemoro, Ajah, Lagos State.

The tight security network put in place by the Command Commissioner, Edgal Imohimi, was said to have done the magic as the Divisional Police Officer of Elemoro, SP Mohammed Shehu Limawa, tapped into it to get the suspects arrested.

According to Limawa, he received a distress call from a lady who told him she heard the voice of a woman crying for help in a dark blue Gulf 3 car.

She also gave the registration number of the car as KRD 845 EC.

The DPO quickly alerted one of the anti-crime patrol teams along the route taken by the kidnappers and instructed the policemen to slow down traffic to about 20km per hour.

The hoodlums ran into the gridlock and were arrested by the policemen who were waiting for them.

The victim was rescued and taken to the hospital to treat the injury inflicted on her forehead by the dare devils using the butt of a locally made pistol.

Meanwhile, Sunday and Bright along with the locally made pistol recovered from them have been handed over to operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad for further investigation.