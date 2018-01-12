Davido’s Aide Goes Berserk, Beat Up Lagos Airport Staff

Share This





















.According to Saharareporters, one of Davido’s aides, simply identified as Kayode, became upset and beat up an official at the airport who asked him to produce his baggage tags at the airport..He later beat up officials of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Aviation Security (AVSEC) and a staff of Checkport, over an attempt to check the tags on the checked luggage of Davido on an Emirates flight. .It was gathered that Davido had 17 checked luggage, which the aides refused to allow the officials of the Checkport verify with the attached tags. ..Crisis broke out when a Checkport staff at the airport attempted to verify some of the checked luggage with the attached tags, but, rather than allow the staff to carry out his official duty, Kayode insisted that he would not allow him to verify the luggage, which after much arguments and insistence, led to fisticuffs. ..Kayode punched the Checkport staff on the face, which attracted other security officials at the terminal who immediately attempted to arrest the aide. But, rather than obey, he resisted arrest and pummelled another airport staff at the baggage claim area. .When he seemed uncontrollable, the security officials mobilized and forced him to a restricted area within the terminal known as “tango city,” where touts and unruly persons are detained before being transferred to a police station..At Tango City, the aide allegedly continued his attacks on security officials by hitting a female AVSEC official who was taking notes of the incident, in the tummy, and later pushed another Customs personnel who landed awkwardly and cut his wrist.As all these were going on, Davido ran to hide in a car outside, where he awaited the release of his aides and luggage in vain having mobilized some officials with cash to take care of the problem. .