Delta Polls: Protesting APC Women Shut Down Okpe, Storm Delta Speaker’s Home With Casket

LAGOS JANUARY 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Hundreds of protesting members of Delta State All Progressives Congress, (APC), mainly women on Wednesday, shut down activities at Okpe Local Government Secretariat, of the state, denouncing results released by the Delta State Independent Electoral Commission, DSIEC, on the council elections in the area.

The protesters who stormed the council which is also the council of the Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Chief Sherriff Oborevwori, with a casket, said they were disappointed that DSIEC could go ahead to pronounce the PDP chairmanship candidate in the council, Chief Jessa Scot, winner of the election when it was allegedly clear that the APC swept the polls in several of the wards in the council.

The protesting women, according Vanguard report said they would shut down activities at the council for three days until DSIEC reverses the result.

Leader of the protesters and Assistant Women leader of the APC in the council, Mrs Faith Ederi, said they were demanding that their mandate be restored.

“We want our mandate. When the election started on Saturday, it was peaceful in ward 1,2,3,4,5 and in ward 6 there was violence.

The APC won in all the wards were elections were conducted but surprisingly they gave victory to the PDP. We want our mandate restored,” she said.

Meanwhile, All Progressives Grand Alliance, (APGA) like the APC also boycotted the Tuesday rerun election in Ethiope East council, citing alleged irregularities on the part of DSIEC for its action.

Leader of the party in the state, Dr Ovie Ughwanogho who spoke in Eku, alleged that materials for the election were not kept at the appropriate place at the council headquarters.

“We got to Isiokolo, headquarters of Ethiope East council to inspect materials for the election but we were told by the Electoral Officer, E.O., that election materials would be sent directly from the state office of DSIEC to the various wards and units, thus denying party leaders the opportunity to inspect the materials before commencement of the election.

“Based on this flawed process, APGA is pulling out of the rescheduled election in the council. What Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and DSIEC have done is tantamount to a coup against the sovereignty of the people.

“APGA will not want to add a semblance of legitimacy to this deception by participating in the election,” he said.