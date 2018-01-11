UPU-UK President, Okpako Ganiga Leads Family To Lay Father To Rest

Share This





















Making the pronouncement in a statement made available to Urhobotoday.com, Ganiga, a triple Chief disclosed that there will be a social wake keeping at Pa Dickson Ganiga’s compound at number 20, Ogii Road, Ogharefe, Delta State on January 19th, 2018, by 7.00 pm, adding that the body will leave DELSUTH mortuary for lying in state/Church service at 20, Ogini Road, Ogharefe with interment following immediately on Saturday January 20th, 2018 by 9.00 am.According to the statement, “Reception and entertainment of guests follow at number 48, Chief Barr. Emmanuel Ganiga Road, by Naval Logistics Headquarters, Ogharefe, Delta State.“On Sunday January 21st, 2018, there will be thanks giving service at God’s Grace Ministry, Otorho Road, Oghara, Delta State.”Late Pa Ganiga hailed from the families of Ganiga of Obromudu and Onuama of Ovade all in Oghara community, Ethiope-West LGA, Delta State.He is survived by seven wives, twenty two children, sixty eight grandchildren, thirty six great grandchildren and son s and daughters-in-law.