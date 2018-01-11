Four Soldiers, Militants Killed As Army Begin Manhunt Of Killers Of Beheaded Soldier

Share This























By Amos Okioma

LAGOS JANUARY 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Four soldiers and some militants have been reportedly killed in a bloody clash between militants and soldiers in an ongoing military operation to fish out those behind the beheading of a security official at Toru-Ndoro community in Ekeremor Local Government Area, Bayelsa.

The military had engaged in the operation to dislodge and arrest a gang of notorious militants terrorizing the riverine area.

Trouble started in the community following the beheading of the security official.

The Joint Task Force (JTF), Operation Delta Safe subsequently launched a manhunt in the area with a mandate to arrest the militants behind the beheading security official.

The Ijaw Youths Council and Bayelsa government had accused troops of violence and razing houses of innocent residents in the area.

Four of the soldiers who are in the operation were said to have been killed in a shootout with the militants.

The Commander of JTF Rear Admiral Suleiman Apochi, has deployed more troops as reinforcement in the community.

The troops were said to have intensified the manhunt to locate the hideout of the militant leaders in the creeks.

A security source confirmed the killing of four soldiers by the militants and vowed that the murderers of their colleague must be apprehended.