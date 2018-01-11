Non-Payment Of Salaries: Teachers Strike Paralyses Academic Activities In Bayelsa

Share This





















By Amos OkiomaPrimary school teachers are being owed eight months salary backlog while secondary school teacher’s arreas stand at four months.There was full compliance with the directive from the national headquarters of NUT to state chapters as teachers stayed away from the classroom in some of the public schools visited by Urhobotoday.com within the state capital and its environs.St Mathias Primary School and St Jude Secondary School Amarata in Yenagoa were deserted and under locks on Wednesday.John Toinpere Bayelsa chapter Chairman of NUT had said on Tuesday that the directive followed the expiration of the 30 day ultimatum given by the National Executive Council of the NUT.“The lingering issues prompting the industrial action ranges from nonpayment of seven and a half months four and a half months salary to primary and secondary schools teachers respectively.“Also non augmenting the salaries of primary school, acute shortage of teachers and schools, inadequate provision of instructional materials, non promotion of teachers since 2013.“Non implementation of promotion from 2015 till date, nonpayment of N18, 000 minimum wage arrears to teachers in the state, amongst others.“And until the salary arrears are paid completely to both the primary and secondary school teachers we will not resumed work,” he said.