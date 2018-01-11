Benue Govt Set For Mass Burial Of Victims Of Herdsmen Killings Today

Share This























LAGOS JANUARY 11TH (UROBOTODAY)-The Benue Government says it will bury victims of the January 1 attacks on Thursday, January 11.

73 persons were gunned down by unknown assailants who invaded five villages in Guma and Logo Local Governments on new year’s day.

Several others were injured while 50,000 persons were displaced.

Governor Samuel Ortom announced government’s decision to hold a mass burial for the deceased at a stakeholders meeting in Makurdi on Wednesday.

The meeting focused on insecurity in the state and the way forward.