Delta Decides Debunks Report Of It’s Chairman’s Present At Burnt Ughelli DSIEC Office

It would be recalled that group under the aegis of The Coalition of Delta State Civil Society while commending DSIEC for conducting peaceful local government election in Delta State alleged in a report that Election observers of Delta Decide led by Mr. Egbonimali Shedrack were at the scene of the incidence when ‘one Olorogun Jaro Egbo led some irate youths’ to the Ughelli North office of Delta State Independent Electoral Commission (DSIEC) and burnt down some sections of the building, including all the election materials meant to be distributed across the local government.Reacting to the allegation in a statement made available to Urhobotoday.com the group said Chairman of Delta Decides, Mr. Egbonimali Shedrack was not at DSIEC Ughelli North office when the incident occurred, adding that Shedrack only observed and monitored the Local Government election in his constituency ( Ika constituency).The statement argued that in accordance to DSIEC rules and regulations, Delta Decides as one of the accredited observers did not issue any statement/ press/report as it was stated on the post made by Osademe Otuyene Joseph.The statement further disclosed that Shedrack only read about the burning down of DSIEC Ughelli North office online and could not have written any report as regard the event since he was not at the scene of occurrence nor mentioned any name and political party.“It should also be noted that as a registered pressure group and the mother of all pressure groups in the State, Delta Decides is not affiliated with any political party and that we are not biased in our operations. We therefore condemn any calculated attempt by anybody or group to drag us into any political war.“On this note, we hereby disassociate DELTA DECIDES, from any report/ release concerning the Local Government Elections which held on the 6th of January, 2018,” the statement signed by Umujere Sunday, Publicity Secretary of Delta Decides said.