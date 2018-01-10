Aftermath Of Delta LG Poll: Emerhor Faults SARS Arrest, Harassment Of APC Members

Share This





















The APC leader, while reacting to the arrest of four the party boys at Evwerni community, Ughelli North local government area, Delta state, Monday night by men of SARS, urged the police not allow themselves be used by politicians.The arrest of the four boys which was allegedly masterminded by a PDP lawmaker in the area, threw the once peaceful community into crisis as the youths took to the street to protest, barricading major access to the town.Emerhor, who confirm the arrest of the APC members in a telephone chat with our correspondent said; “They came to Evwerni to carry some boys. They invited SARS to come and carry them, maybe they didn’t hear that we won’t participate in their rerun election.“They came and carried four boys in Evwerni community and I learnt they went to Ominimini’s place also. But we have freed them; we called the State Police Commissioner who immediately acted.“Their actions threw the community into pandemonium, but I don’t know if they went to other communities.“We need to condemn this, we should not play politics with human lives, and harassing people with police will not advance peace in Delta state.“The men of SARS should not allow themselves to be drag into partisan politics,” he added.

