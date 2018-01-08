1 2 3 4 5
LG Polls: APC Withdraws From Tuesday Rerun Election


LAGOS JANUARY 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-All Progressive Congress (APC) Delta State chapter has pull out of the tomorrow (Tuesday) rescheduled rerun election for Ughelli North and Ethiope West Local government councils, BigPen Online can report.
The party cites electoral fraud by the Peoples Democratic Party led administration of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as reason why they decided to withdraw from rerun election in the local government councils.
Details later…

