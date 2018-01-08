Mother Dumps 14-Year-Old Son In Warri General Hospital

Share This























LAGOS JANUARY 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A fourteen-year-old boy, Steven Orode has been allegedly abandoned by her mother at the Central Hospital in Warri, Delta State.

Our source revealed that Steven’s mother abandoned him under the guise of going to pick an item from the house since December 12, 2017 after he was admitted into the hospital for “Severe Malaria and Cerebral Poxy”.

It was also learnt that an unidentified lady who also came with the mother, later escaped from the hospital minutes after abandoning the boy.

The Public Relations Officer of the Hospital, Mrs. Success Obere confirmed the report to journalists.

According to her, “we have called all the contacts in the mother’s phone but no response.

“We called another line but the person claimed she has no connection with the parents.

“We reported at the “A” Division in Warri and the DPO assigned the Police Social Welfare to handle the case.”

Obere said the hospital’s attempt to admit the fourteen year old boy into the orphanage homes in Warri was rejected because they see him (Steven Orode) as an abnormal child and a physically challenged person.

Obere appealed to the Delta State Government to help the hospital in handling the situation.