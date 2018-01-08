Fire Razes Seized Vehicles In Ikeja Customs Warehouse

Share This





















The incident which occurred at about 12.30pm attracted the quick intervention of fire fighters from Lagos State Fire Service who prevented the fire from spreading,Some sources close to the Service said the cause of the fire was not immediately known , but other sources said an explosion of a gas cylinder had occurred in a truck following a nearby bush burning.The Public Relations Officer of the Unit, Mr Jerry Attah however said only three vehicles were affected by the fire incident, adding that the affected warehouse was not the main warehouse.Attah also said that no life was lost and no injury also suffered.On the possible cause of the fire, he gave an indication that a gas cylinder in some seized trucks may have exploded.He however added that it was also discovered that some people were involved in bush burning near the warehouse annex.The Director of the Lagos State Fire Service, Mr Rasak Fadipe, told newsmen that three trucks of water trucks were used in putting off the fire.Apart from the operatives of the Lagos Fire Service, officers of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency were also contacted over the incident.The General Manager of LASEMA, Adeshina Tiamiyu, said that 18 vehicles were affected by the fire incident..He gave a breakdown of the vehicles as 12 cars and six trucks.Tiamiyu said he will cooperate with the Customs in investigating the cause of the fire incident.