Newly Elected Arewa Leader In Bayelsa Vows To Create Harmonious Relationship

By Amos OkiomaHe equally promised to improve relationship with the government of Bayelsa and partner with it to develop the state that is yearning for development and growth.”Announcing the result, the chairman of Arewa Community Elections 2018, Adamu Dauda said Alhaji Abubakar Adam who is from Plateau state and had lived in Bayelsa state for over fifteen years pulled 1,027 votes to beat his opponent Alhaji Nura Alhassan who hails from Kano state who got 911 votes .The chairman of the electoral Committee Adamu Dauda posited that the election was free and fair and expressed his appreciation to the Bayelsa state government for providing the enabling environment and the security agents as well as the media.He therefore urged other ethnic groups in the state to emulate the Arewa Community for peaceful transition without crisis.Our Correspondent who monitored the elections reported that about 5,000 Arewa Community members arrived the Samson Siasia Sports Complex and those accredited painstakingly voted their choice candidates according to their conscience with full compliment of security agencies made up of the Army, Police, Nigeria Security, Civil Defence Corps and DSS.An observer who pleaded anonymity described the election as not only free and fair, but was credible.In an interview with journalists after he was declared the winner, an ecstatic and elated newly elected Chairman of Arewa Community Bayelsa Chapter, Alhaji Abubakar Adam popularly known as Balis expressed his appreciation to all those who contributed directly and indirectly towards his success , especially the electoral body , the security agencies and the Bayelsa state government . He averred that he will be magnanimous in victory and solicited the support of all those that did not vote for him and his opponents to feel to come forward to contribute their quota in moving the Association to greater heights.He said to due Arewa community population in Bayelsa state they have a lot to contribute as well as benefits because what is good for the goose is good for the gander , just as he advised all its members to rally support for the Restoration government of Governor Seriake Dickson which means well for the non indigenous communities living and doing business in Bayelsa state. He said Bayelsa state is where they live to do their business and therefore must always work in unity and cooperation with the state government.” We are ready to work and support the state government in any capacity we are called upon.” He promised.Our correspondent reports there was wild jubilation and celebration as mammoth crowd of Arewa Community converged at the resident of Abubakar Adam to fecilitate with him to pledge their loyalty to his government as ‘shai Balis ‘ rented the air as they displayed in major streets of Yenagoa.