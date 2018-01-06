1 2 3 4 5
Published On: Sat, Jan 6th, 2018

Delta LG Election: DESIEC Staff Dies In Onitsha-Ugbo

LAGOS JANUARY 6TH (URHOBOTODAY)-One of the adhoc staff of the Delta State Independent Electoral Commission, DSIEC was allegedly killed by suspected political thugs at Onitsha-Ugbo, Aniocha North Local Government Area of the State.
The Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr Andrew Aniamaka however denied the report saying the yet unidentified man was not killed but rather he slumped and died.
Meanwhile, in some areas of the state, the people protested absence of result sheets and destroyed voting materials.

