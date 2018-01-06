Delta APC: Anirah Defection To PDP With 5,000 Members Is Fake

Share This





















Chief Anirah who contested the Sapele constituency seat at the Delta State House of Assembly in 2015 under the platform of APC, formally dumped the party on Thursday for the PDP .He then claimed he was decamping with over 5,000 members.However, the state Acting Chairman of APC, Chief Cyril Ogodo, on Friday debunked the claim.Ogodo said: “The claim by Chief Anirah that he decamped to PDP with over 5000 of our members is laughable and a blatant lie.“He contested for Delta State House of Assembly in 2015 and got less than 3000 votes out of all the APC members in Sapele LGA. So from where did he get 5000 members to decamp along with to the PDP?”