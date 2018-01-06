2019 Delta Rep: Princess Shirley Promises To Better Lives of Ughelli/Udu People If Elected

Share This





















Related

Princess who made the vow while addressing journalists in Owhase in Udu LGA Delta state as part of her effort to sensitize the people of her ambition to salvage them from the current socio- economic trauma lamented that the people of Ughelli North/South/Udu constituency are facing hardship because of absent of effective representative at the House of Representative to attract dividends of democracy to them.Princess who is a Computer Engineer with an international business background and connections disclosed that if eventually she wins the ticket to the House she will use her experience to attract investment to the constituency through initiation of Bills that will attract establishment of industries to the constituency.“Such industries will create job opportunities for the unemployed youths who in turn will be able to take care of their siblings. The influx of expatriates workers and people from other part of the country will equally encourage business activities and as such lead to economic boom in the state.” Princess explained.She equally promised to use her influence in the House to elevate the educational standard of the people of the constituency by ensuring that a tertiary institution is established in the constituency.“It could be College of Education, Polytechnic or a university. Is it not shameful that as old as Ughelli and Udu in Urhobo community, no higher institution is located in the constituency? Beside elevating the educational standard of the people, I will ensure that the bad roads and the health sector are revived,” she promised.“Princess who vowed to change the poor setting in the constituency said if elected, She would touch various area in the constituency which include education, health, roads, security, creation of employment, payment of salaries as at when due and provision of food among others.Hear her, “I want to come and make a difference so that my people can enjoy the dividends of democracy. I have my plans. I have worked it out. I have gone round campaigning and the reception I am receiving is very encouraging,” she disclosed.She was appointed Principal Private Secretary (PPS) and later Special Assistant to the Honourable Minister of State, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Federal Republic of Nigeria. In this position she was delegated to supervise the training of youth from the Niger Delta Region as part of the post amnesty programmeShe diligently executed this mandate and assisted many youth and women who visited the ministry with issues to be attended to. She travelled to countries like Israel, Trinidad and Tobago, Holland, Benin Republic (Port-Novo) etcetera to attend to youth undergoing training in several instructions.As a child of a politician and one who has worked in the political scene, She has imbibed democratic ideals that culminated in her joining the ruling party, All Progressive Congress (APC). She is widely travelled and is passionate about community development. She is part of the team at Sadabi Global Concepts working on a concession for the operation of the Naval Air Station at Effurun, Delta State into a viable Helicopter hub that will create jobs for the teeming unemployed youth of the community.Her humility, Philanthropy and zeal to serve her people is her driving force. She is a Mother, a devout Christian and an Evangelist.Shirley Poge, Connecting The Grassroot To the Centre…