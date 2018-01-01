Delta LG: Imarah Promises To Touch Lives, Pay Salaries If Elected Ethiope-East Chairman

Share This





















Speaking to group of journalists in Lagos, Imarah who is a Chattered Account by profession said his desire to contest for the Chairmanship position of Ethiope-East local government is born out of the fact that his people deserve a good government.Lamenting the poor state of affairs in the local government, Imarah vowed to change the poor setting in the administration of the local government, adding that if elected he would touch various area in the local government which include education, health, roads, security, creation of employment, payment of salaries as at when due and provision of food among others.Hear him, “I want to come and make a difference so that my people can enjoy the dividends of democracy. I have my plans. I have worked it out. I have gone round campaigning and the reception I am receiving is very encouraging. Right now, ninety percent of the people of Ehiope-East are in APC.”He promised to introduce large scale farming that will be under the supervision of Zimbabwean expatriate, adding that such venture will not only create employment for the youths, it would equally be source of food supply for the people and revenue generation for the local government.On how he will be able to raise fund for payment of salaries and execution of projects, Imarah explained, “I am happy the local government reforms if finally approved will bring the local government directly to the federal government. It will make things easier for the local government to meet their obligations. I believe that with that being done, we are going to get more fund from the federal government.“Secondly, I will improve on our Internally Generated Revenue, IGR so that we can have more resources to execute our projects. By the time these are done, I am sure that we will have enough to pay our workers salaries and executed other projects.”Responding to question of the possibility of rigging the election by the ruling party, Imara pointed out that the law is very clear on the issue of local government election, stressing that election is about voting for the person that suppose to be there.“They should allow the peoples votes to count. Any governor that try to subvert the will of the people or try to twist the will of the people to manipulate election to his or her own advantage, that Governor should be ashamed of himself.“Governors should allow the people to choose their leaders and not by imposition. Whether you are in APC or PDP, any governor that tries it is a wicked governor and he should be ashamed of himself,” he stated.Imarah enjoined everybody to come out and vote and as well defend their votes.“It is not just vote and go to sleep. Vote and ensure that your voles are counted. They should defend their votes both at the unit and ward levels,” he advised..