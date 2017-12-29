Fuel Crisis: Onuesoke Urges Soyinka, Falana, Odumakin, Other Activities To Speak Out

Share This























LAGOS DECEMBER 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-As the scarcity of fuel continues to bite harder in the yuletide season, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has called on Nigerian acclaimed activities and human right defenders to speak out in order to save the people from the present hardship.

Onuesoke particularly called on renowned activities in persons of Professor Wole Soyinka, Comrade Adams Oshiomole, Femi Falana, Joy Odumakin and others who were at the forefront of 2012 fuel protest during the tenure of former President Goodluck Jonathan to equally speak out against the present hardship the masses are facing with respect to scarcity of fuel.

Onuesoke who made the appeal after purchasing fuel for N420 per liter in Abuja said what is happening presently in Nigeria with respect to fuel scarcity despite the high price of the commodity is evidence that the APC lead government do not have anything to offer, adding that it is also an irony of life that the activists we expected to assist the mases in time of need have abandoned them to their fate.

He argued that if they did not speak out against the present hardship caused by this present government it means they are taking side with the APC lead government.

Hear him, “What are the Soyinkas, Femi Falana, Joy Odumakins, Pastor Bakares and others who claimed to be activists and defenders of the masses doing now when the prices of the commodities went to the roof top and it is not available in this present administration.

“When former President Goodluck Jonathan wanted to deregulate the oil sector and raise fuel pump price they protested. They shut down the country for six days. Then they claimed they were fighting for the interest of their generations.

“But when this present government who promised to reduce fuel pump price during campaign removed fuel subsidy and increased fuel pump price from N65 to N145 per litre, none of them raise eye an brow. They pretended as if they were not aware of the astronomical increase of fuel pump price by President Muhammadu Buhari’s government. That is the hypocrisy of the Western people. They are the enemies of the nation. “