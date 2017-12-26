2018: Urhobo Leaders In United Kingdom Search For Unity (PHOTOS)

Share This





















A document emanating from the meeting made available to Urhobotoday.com disclosed in the meeting organized by an Urhobo Leader, Chief Johnson Barovbe, that Urhobo leaders in UK discussed the causes of Urhobo disunity and how to resolve them.There was a question of disunity and court case involving Urhobo Progress Union, UPU, (Worldwide), but Chief Johnson Barovbe cleared the doubts on the ongoing propaganda that there are two factions of UPU in Nigeria. He declared that there is only one UPU in Nigeria with Olorogun Moses Taiga as the President-General Worldwide.Chief Barovbe told the gathering that when they were growing up in the 50s and 60s, an ostracized (imu- in urhobo lamguage) man has only three options.“One is to move with his family to the evil forest( Aghwarode) because he was not accepted by anybody. He cannot attend social gatherings or community meetings. Secondly, an ostracized man can move with his family to Okitipupa or Oshogbo. The third option is to go with his family to the venue of where the decision to ostracized him was made and then beg for forgiveness“In the case of UPU, the man is question has the third option to make. He has to go to the palace of Owhorode at Olomu in Ughelli-South local government area of Delta Delta State and beg for forgiveness. This is a matter concerning the whole Urhobo ostracizing an individual.“The decision to ostracize him was taken unanimously and endorsed by all representatives of the kings of all urhobo kingdoms, by all the President General of all the twenty four Urhobo kingdoms, by entire Urhobo women, Urhobo leaders Forum, Urhobo youths, Urhobo Social Club Lagos and by Urhobo Historical Society among others,” Barovbe stated.Barovbe further stated that with the ostracisation of the individual under discussion, going to court is not the best option, suggesting that the individual can still be accepted as prodigal son into Urhobo fold if he only he could make up his trouble mind and go to Olomu Palace to retrieve his bitter utterances and sincerely apologise for his misbehavior against his father’s land.The question of Urhobos having two factions of UPU in United Kingdom was also discussed extensively. The Woman Vice President of Agbon Kingdom, Mrs. Date Awhie raised a vital point that the current President of UPU in UK, Chief Emmanuel Okpako Ganiga and Chief Angos Omasoro, the President of Urhobo Unity in UK should both step down when their tenure ends in 2018 for a credible general election to be conducted by all Urhobo adults in the UK to elect a credible UPU Urhobo leader and executive that are accepted to all Urhobos.President of Urhobo Traditional Council of Chiefs in United Kingdom, Chief Emagbetere lamented that the quarrel between the two factions of UPU in UK has reduced the influence and authority of Urhobos in the UK.The most enduring point was raised by the President of Agbon Kingdom in United Kingdom, Major Gilbert Edojah (RTD) that 2018 should be a year of unity in Urhobo both at home and Diaspora.Those present were Chairman Board of Trustee of Urhobo Social Club Lagos, Chief Johnson Barovbe, Former President of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Chief Goodie Ibru, President of UPU in UK, Chief Emmanuel Ganiga, President of Agbon Kingdom in UK , Major Gilbert Edojah, President Urhobo Traditional Council of Chiefs in UK, Chief Philip Emagbetere and President of Idjereh Kingdom in UK, Mr. Robert Onojeruo.Others were President of Agbarha-Otor Kingdom in UK, Chief Sam Irivie, President of Urhobo Ladies Association in UK, Mrs. Stella Gbenedio, Vice President of Agbon Kingdom in UK, Chief (Mrs.) Date Ahwie, Retired First Urhobo School Principal in UK, Chief Ejiro Ughwujabor, Vice President UPU in UK, Chief Dan Ogodo, President Udu Kngdom in UK, Olorogun Ovo Agbodje, Member of Urhobo Social Club, Chief (Engr) Godwin Onabedje and Mr Jerry Oboh.