Sad Xmas: Father, Son Crushed To Death At Oghara In Delta State (Photos)

Share This























LAGOS DECEMBER 26H (URHOBOTODAY)-It was a sad end for a father who visited his son at Onuoghovo village, near Western Delta University, Oghara, as both were crushed to death by a Lexus car presumed to be coming from Lagos.

The report was made public by a Facebook user Eric Okunima. Read his report below.

“See the sad end of a son and his father who had come to visit him. The son (Mr. Alex Okotete) was seeing his father Pa Sunday Okotete off to the road side from where he was to take a vehicle to Benin.



“Unluckily for them, as they emerged from the bush path linking their house to the road (still a few feet away from the road), a Lexus ES 350 salon car with registration number Lagos KTU 713DZ (black) veered off the road, rammed into them, killing both men, instantly. The accident occurred yesterday by Onuoghovo community, near Western Delta University, Oghara, along the ever-busy Benin–Sapele road, at about 5:20pm.

“It is obvious that the vehicle must have been traveling at neck-breaking speed. While the body of one of the victims laid about 20ft from where they reportedly emerged towards the road, the body of the other (father) laid 3 poles away, where the car ended up, crashing into an uncompleted building.