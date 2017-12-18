Warri: Stranded Travelers Groan As Transporters Increase Fares Over Fuel Scarcity

Share This























LAGOS DECEMBER 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Travellers going to Asaba, Onitsha, Enugu and Port-Harcourt were on Monday, December 18 stranded at the popular Agofure Motor park as transporters have now increased fares over fuel scarcity in Warri.

Filling Stations were locked down but there are indications that fuel is available.

Only a few filling stations like ConOil were selling fuel at #160 per litre to motorists as against the #145 per litre.

It cannot be confirmed if petroleum marketers are hoarding the products but this is coming as PENGASASAN members embarked on total strike over unclear reasons in addition to crisis rocking the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN.

The travellers are groaning over the hike.

A few we encountered this morning had to cancel their trips because of insufficient funds (money) in their pockets.