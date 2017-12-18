Christmas: Delta Chief Justice Frees 20 Inmates In Warri Prison

Share This





















About 1,077 prison inmates are at the Nigerian Prisons in Okere, Warri with many of them on awaiting trials.The prison inmates were released from the facility based on health grounds, as well as too much delay in their trials at the Courts.Justice Mukoro was silent on the matter just as he refused to speak with newsmen.However, some of the inmates complained that they have been in prison since 2012, but nothing had been done since then.The releases inmates expressed happiness and thanked the CJ for the gesture, with a promise not to be involved in crime again.