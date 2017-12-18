Yuletide: Students Of Westminster College Lagos Thrill Parents, Visitors To Christmas Carol

Share This





















It is interesting to state that activities of 2017 Christmas carol of the school is unique and steps ahead others hence pupils from newly founded Westminster Nursery and Primary School took part in the ceremonyThe performances of the students no doubt send feeling of the Christmas message into the spine of all present. The school choir started by thrilling the audience with a popular xmas carol song title, “Mary’s Born Children”. The audience was elated when the song rented the air and they all dance and sang the chorus along with the choir.Children from the newly established Westminster Nursery and primary school were not left out. They also took to the floor by singing different songs of Xmas Carol to the admiration of all. The interesting thing about these pupils is the confident which they expressed themselves during their performances despite being children.After the primary school pupils’ performance the students took over by singing Christmas carol song titled, “ Ding Dong Merrily On him”, “Mary Did You Know?”, “Hark The Herald Angel Sing” and an owambe Yoruba Christmas Carol song titled, “ Olugbala Wa Ku Abo”.In between the singing of the Christmas carol students presented lessons from the Bible. The first lesson was “The Prophesy of His Birth followed by “The Annunciation”, “The Census”, The Visiting of Three Wisemen”, “The Flight To Egypy” and “ The Sermon”.Addressing the audience, Rev Fr Udemezue described Christmas as the celebration of the facts of history and a day the son of God was born.He explained that Jesus Christ is the Prince of Prince and not a made up story, adding that his birth was something of the fulfillment of God.“Jesus came in to deliver us from sin. There are two kinds of Christmas- The physical and the spiritual. We pay more attention to the physical than the spiritual. People talk of Christmas in preparation for physical and not spiritual,” the Priest observed.Continuing he said, “The Bible say seek peace and pursue it to conclusion. If there is peace, there will be joy and happiness. The crisis we have in the country today is because of the absent of peace. Let’s make decision that will create peace because we are celebrating the Prince of P eace.”