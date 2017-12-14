2019: Again, Ibori Declares Support For Okowa’s Second Term Bid

Share This





















He made it clear that he and other political leaders were backing him to continue beyond 2019.Ibori made the remarks during the maiden products exhibition and business fair of the state’s Skills Training and Entrepreneurship Programme (STEP) and Youth Agricultural Entrepreneurs Programme (YAGEP) held at the Cenotaph in Asaba, the Delta State capital.The event also had the Governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, in attendance.Speaking directly to Okowa, Ibori said: “I am pleased that you have invited me and my duty is to pray for you. The day Deltans voted for you, they did so with the confidence that you will deliver, and you are delivering.“I am a Deltan and I do have a voice on matters that border on the peace and progress of Delta State.“I may be watching from the sidelines, but I want to say again that you (Okowa) are doing well. At the end of your eight-year tenure, Delta State will be better for it. Your Excellency, we are solidly behind you.”Ibori also commended the Okowa administration for empowering youths in the state.“I thank you for remembering the youths because they will take over when you and I are gone,” he said.