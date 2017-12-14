Protesting Isoko Youths Block Ughelli/Asaba Expressway, Demand Removal Of DESOPADEC Commissioner

Share This























LAGOS DECEMBER 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Thousands of travelers were on Monday, December 11 stranded as aggrieved Isoko youths at about 7am blocked the ever-busy Ughelli/Asaba Expressway with a call for the immediate sack of the Executive Director of Finance & Administration, Delta State Oil Producing Development Commission, DESOPADEC, Chief Askia Ogieh.

The aggrieved Isoko youths who came out in their hundreds were led in the protest by a factional President of Isoko Nation Youth Assembly, INYA, Comrade Umuakpo Ovie.

The youths including women blocked both sections of the Aradhe community of the road, bearing placards with various inscriptions.

They chanted solidarity songs as they defiled the heavy presence of security operatives drafted to the area just as they claimed Askia Ogieh was allegedly shortchanging the Isoko people.

The cause of the protest remained sketchy at the time of filing this report.

They were so hostile to even newsmen when they tried to sought their views on the matter.

Traders as we speak are lamenting the loss of time and other negative effects to the road blockade.

Neighboring Isoko communities also joined in the protests as they strengthened the blockage of the road.

The aggrieved Isoko youths have been at loggerheads with another factional president, Mr. Victor Egbo aka “Last Mugu”, an associate of Ogieh.

Unconfirmed reports say Askiah Ogieh, representing Isoko ethnic nationality in the oil commission was said to have allegedly pocketed the N10miliion released by the Delta State Government through the Commission to Isoko youths.

Our source gathered that while Egbo allegedly enjoys the backing of Askia Ogieh, Ovie is backed by some leaders from Isoko South and North Local Government Area, including the Isoko Socio-Cultural body, Isoko Development Union,IDU.

Attempts to speak with Askiah Ogieh were unsuccessful as calls put across to his mobile phone were not reachable at the time of filing this report.

However, factional President of the Isoko Nation Youth Congress, INYC Comrade Isheri Maclins stated that the protesters were allegedly sponsored by some Peoples Democratic Party,PDP Chieftains in the State to cause mayhem.

Maclins who is also laying claim to the leadership of the youths has disassociated his group from the protest, saying that the Ovie-led faction has no right to call for the sack of Ogieh.

“We know Umuakpo Ovie is being sponsored by a faction in the PDP who are against Chief Askia recent political strides and success and are bent on doing anything possible to see that they bring the Bashorun down to achieve their selfish motive.”

“Let it be known today that Umuakpo Ovie is not speaking for the youths of Isoko but for himself and some selfish minded persons who call themselves leaders, thinking the Isoko nation belongs to them alone,” Oviri Kelvin Ozed, Director Media & Strategy of INYC said in a statement.