Gunmen Kill Ex- Delta Marine School Provost, Johnson Dittimi In E.K. Clark’s Village

A nephew of the deceased, Mrs. Edisemi Dayeibi Confirmed the report to newsmen this morning.“Dr. Johnson Dittimi was shot dead by assassins in his house last night,” he said.DAILY POST gathered that the remains of Dr. Johnson Dittimi was deposited same night in an undisclosed mortuary in Warri.Reacting, the Councilor representing Kiagbodo DSIEC Ward 13 in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State condemned the act saying, “It is barbaric.”“Taking people’s lives in such a brutal manner is wrong and negates the principles and teachings of God. We have to settle whatever grievances we have with people instead of taking their lives. His death remains a big blow to the entire Ijaw nation, particularly to Ngbilebiri Kingdom.”Dr. Dittimi had always visited his country home in Kiagbodo where he had a fish farm, a business he supervised every weekend at the back of his residence after retiring from service as provost of DESOMATECH.A source who craved anonymity had hinted that a brother to the deceased had also died in similar circumstance.Confirmation is being awaited from the Delta State Acting Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Andrew Aniamaka.