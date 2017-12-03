1 2 3 4 5
Published On: Sun, Dec 3rd, 2017

Malcolm Omirhobo Foundation Donates Cash, Materials To SOS Children Orphanage Home

From the left to the right are Fozia Zabadne(member of MOF), Mr Lawrence (Supervising officer at SOS Children Village), Love Ephibayerin and Mrs Juliet Duru (members of MOF).


LAGOS DECEMBER 3RD (NEWSRANGERS)-A non-governmental organisation, Malcolm Omirhobo Foundation (MOF) yesterday paid a courtesy visit to SOS Children’s’ Village (Orphanage Home) Isolo, Lagos state where it donated cash, food stuffs, clothing, shoes, and toys among others to the children of the home.
Spokesperson of MOF, Miss Love Ephibayerin explained to newsmen that MOF’s visit to the SOS Children Village is in line with one of the foundation’s main objectives which is charity.
According to Ephibayerin other objectives of the Foundation include entrenchment of good governance, protection of the vulnerable in the society, provision of legal aids for indigent persons, rehabilitation of ex-convicts and prison reforms, emancipation of people from mental slavery and promotion of gender equality.
She disclosed that the foundation is looking forward to building a replica of the SOS Children Village in the future to help the Poor, vulnerable and helpless children in the society.

