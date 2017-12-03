Malcolm Omirhobo Foundation Donates Cash, Materials To SOS Children Orphanage Home

Share This





















Related

Spokesperson of MOF, Miss Love Ephibayerin explained to newsmen that MOF’s visit to the SOS Children Village is in line with one of the foundation’s main objectives which is charity.According to Ephibayerin other objectives of the Foundation include entrenchment of good governance, protection of the vulnerable in the society, provision of legal aids for indigent persons, rehabilitation of ex-convicts and prison reforms, emancipation of people from mental slavery and promotion of gender equality.She disclosed that the foundation is looking forward to building a replica of the SOS Children Village in the future to help the Poor, vulnerable and helpless children in the society.