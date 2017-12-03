‘Okada’ Rider Sends SOS To Okowa Over Task Force Extortion

Share This





















A motorcycle apprehended last week by the Tax Force members for driving on the wrong lane was forced to part with N10, 000 as bail in Ughelli..Narrating his ordeal, a cyclist who identified himself as Inana Hilary said, “I was asked to pay the sum of N10, 000 to bail my motorcycle for unidentified offence at their office behind the Delta State Independent Electoral Office, (DSIEC) Ughelli.Inana said, “I was sitting on top my motorcycle at Otovwodo junction along Ughelli/Asaba express road by a fuel station, when I saw people running and before I could know what was happening, a vigilante Hilux van came with the Tax force boys pointing at me that I fought their member and before I could explain myself they took my motorcycle to their office.“I followed them to their office and their chairman, Comrade Paul drove me from his sight telling me that my offence is (N20, 000) Twenty thousand Naira because, I fought with one of their members, but I insisted that I am innocent of the offence, he is charging me for.“I did not commit any offence, because I parked my motorcycle by the side of a fuel station. A roadside plantain seller told them, arresting my motorcycle is just an oppression because I have just parked before they came.“I am appealing to the Delta Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa and the Commissioner for Transport to urgently tackle the menace of the said Tax Force boys who are allegedly claiming that they are working for the state government.When our reporter got to the Task Force office to seek for the release of the motorcycle, a member who gave his name as Douglas said, “The chairman gave a standing order that the machine should not be released to the owner without parting with the sum of Ten Thousand Naira, (10,000) and I cannot disobey our chairman.He said, “This money will be paid into government account because we are working for the Delta state government, the vigilante we called for rescue were paid for savaging the situation and we need our money back.” Douglas insisted.The task force chairman, Comrade Paul said, “We cannot release the motorcycle because, the owner was among those who fought and injured one of my boys whom I took for treatment and I cannot let him go without paying.“We called the vigilante men to the rescue of the injured person, and when they came, we bought the fuel of N3,000 for them, we treated the person with N1,200 totaling N4,2000 and he has to bail his motorcycle.”