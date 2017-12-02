UPU United Kingdom Disowns Declaration Of Omasoro As Urhobo Leader In Uk

Share This























LAGOS DECEMBER 2ND(URHOBOTODAY)-The Branch Executives of UPU (UK) under the National President of UPU (UK), Chief Emmanuel Okpako Ganiga(LL.M, Solicitor), has disowned the alleged declaration of Angus Omasoro, the current President of Urhobo United Union (UUU),(NOT “UPU”) to be the authentic leader of UPU, UK.

The declaration was made in a statement made available to Urhobotoday.com signed by Chief Barr. Emmanuel Okpako Ganiga(LL.M Solicitor) National President Urhobo Progress Union, UK, Okakuro Dan Ogodo, National Vice President of Urhobo Progress Union UK, Olorogun Ochuko Arayki, National Secretary Urhobo Progress Union UK and Deacon Darosho Saseri National Publicity Secretary.

Urhobo Progress Union UK advised the general public and in particular, Urhobo people living in the United Kingdom (UK) and in diaspora to disregard the said decision as published.

The group reiterated that there exists only one body of UPU (UK) which is under the able leadership of Chief Emmanuel Okpako Ganiga who has done so well to uplift the name of UPU in the UK.

“Furthermore, Chief Ganiga and his EXCO along with their very faithful members have done well for the Urhobo people at home particularly the indigent people by the provision of scholarships to some of their wards apart from several projects it has embarked on both in the UK and at home to uplift the Urhobonation,” the statement disclosed.

They argued that it is against the UPU’s constitution to upgrade, swoop and/or give recognition to a group not being a UPU (UK) branch to take over leadership of UPU (UK) branch as these groups whose legality is being questioned in the law Court have purported to do as they do not have or possess such powers under the UPU Constitution.

They appealed to Urhobo Royal Fathers, the custodian of traditions and culture and all well-meaning Urhobo sons and daughters not to relent in their efforts to amicably resolve the current imbroglio in UPU parent body back home in accordance with rule of law , justice and fairness without recourse to the courts.