Delta Disputes Vanguard Report, Says They Are Not Owing Workers Salaries

In a statement made available to Urhobotoday.com, the Government claimed the publication is shocking, embarrassing and misleading.The government maintained that they consider the report as malicious and tendentious and, therefore, demand an unreserved apology and immediate retraction of the story from The Vanguard.“For the avoidance of doubt, Delta State Government is not owing its workers. We have paid all our workers to date and we have also consistently given financial support to the Local Government Councils to enable them pay the salaries of their workers.“We consider the report as malicious and tendentious and, therefore, demand an unreserved apology and immediate retraction of the story from The Vanguard.“We urge journalists to always cross check their facts before rushing to the press as such false information undermines good governance.“Despite the economic downturn Delta State Government had consistently paid its workers salaries even as we have continued to excel in infrastructure renewal, job creation and human capital development,” the statement disclosed.