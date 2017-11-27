Group Protest Continuous Stay Of Ailing Leo Ogor In House Of Rep, Gives Dogara 21-Day Ultimatum

Share This





















The Group handed down the ultimatum in a statement signed by Jim Ebejoko, National Coordinator, Comrade Okeoghene Ewoma, Mr. Darlington Akpovoka, Mr. Emmanuel Omamode respectively.The group noted that Hon Leo Ogor, should be allowed to treat himself properly, hence the Speaker must immediately declare the seat vacant and allow the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to conduct a bye-election without further delay.Part of the group’s statements reads, ” Isoko Restoration Order, IRO is made up of Isoko indigenes from different political parties, we stand for the truth, justice and growth of Isoko nation. we have given a 21 day ultimatum to the Speaker of House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara to declare Leo Ogor’s seat vacant to allow Independent National Electoral Commission INEC conduct a bye-election”.” Dogara must do the needful and act now and should not play politics with the unoccupied seat of Hon Leo Ogor in the House of Representatives. The Speaker must declare the seat vacant now after over six months of Leo Ogor’ s absence in the House”.“Any body can be sick. It’s human but the situation with our brother, Leo Ogor should not be politicised by the leadership of House of Representatives, since it is now obvious that Leo Ogor cannot talk or walk making it difficult to function, the Isoko nation want a replacement to have a representation in the House of Representatives especially this critical period in the country”.Hon. Ogor is said to have been out of the green chamber for close to six months, a period they said is more than enough to call for his resignation or begin the process of his recall.The group said, ” if Leo Ogor truly loves Isoko nation as he claims, then he should resign now. His action for refusing to resign is against the collective interests and growth of Isoko nation and Ogor’s continued absence from the House is shortchanging Isoko nation”.The group further disclosed that, ” it is interesting to mention that Isoko indigenes in PDP, APC, Labour Party, DPP and others are on same page calling for the seat to be declared vacant. Isoko nation cannot be held hostage and denied representation in the House of Representatives, therefore, the Speaker, Dogara must declare the seat vacant now to save the House from an imminent embarrassment”.